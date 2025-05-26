Bicara Therapeutics’ (BCAX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

