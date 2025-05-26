Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 40.8%

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.