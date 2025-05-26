BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.