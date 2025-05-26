Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 1.3%

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.36. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $2.34. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 154.45% and a negative net margin of 407.34%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

