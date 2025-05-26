BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $135.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.