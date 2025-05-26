BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

BJ opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

