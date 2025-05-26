BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,267,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,571,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,435,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 512,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.9%

BIGZ stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

