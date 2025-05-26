BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

AAP stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,328 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,662.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

