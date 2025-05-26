BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 35,695 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $5.81 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

