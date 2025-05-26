Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

