Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWMN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

BWMN stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 451,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 408,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

