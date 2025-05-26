Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $23.56

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after buying an additional 9,794,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,674,000 after buying an additional 7,206,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after buying an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,821,000 after buying an additional 422,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,060,000 after buying an additional 274,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

