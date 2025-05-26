Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded COMPASS Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $404.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

