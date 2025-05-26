Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target at $71.33

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $94.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

