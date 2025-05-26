Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $35.38

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,390.52. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $701,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,689,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,218,057.94. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,864,762 shares of company stock valued at $132,479,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 405,913 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 854,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 372,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $10,715,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 258,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $36.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.