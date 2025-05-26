Brokers Set Expectations for Hess’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hess in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HES. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Hess stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

