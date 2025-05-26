Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

