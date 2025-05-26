C3.ai (AI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $107.85 million for the quarter. C3.ai has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AI opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $7,196,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,295.92. This represents a 59.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,529,051 shares of company stock worth $34,028,030 over the last ninety days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

