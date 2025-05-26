Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $10,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $152.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.69 and a 12 month high of $437.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

