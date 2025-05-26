Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $16,377,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Cactus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

