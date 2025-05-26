Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 11.5%
NASDAQ:TVRD opened at $29.09 on Friday.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cara Therapeutics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.