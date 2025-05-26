CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Sells $887,351.09 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CAVA Group Stock Down 1.1%
CAVA stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.89. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
