CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $37.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

