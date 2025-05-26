Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Standex International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Standex International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 584,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,283,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $145.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

