Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.38.
CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.8%
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
