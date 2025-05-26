Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.38.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$18.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.31. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

