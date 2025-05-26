Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. TD Cowen raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

