CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. CI&T has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.48 million. CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CI&T Stock Down 1.3%
CINT stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CI&T has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.41.
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
