Citizens Business Bank Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

