Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 137,492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,492 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $139,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $72,048,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 237,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

