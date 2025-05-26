Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155,806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

