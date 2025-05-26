ClearOne Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 3rd (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 2nd.

ClearOne Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.62. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLRO

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.