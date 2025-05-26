CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNEY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

