CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNH shares. Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other news, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $3,730,294.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $281,839.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,627.12. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,828. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 9.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.77 on Monday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

