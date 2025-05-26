Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
