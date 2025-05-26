Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.82 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

