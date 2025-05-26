Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $1,156,750.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,256,880.67. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.2%

CCOI opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after buying an additional 469,028 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 257,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after buying an additional 645,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.