Collar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

