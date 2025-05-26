Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $250.05 million for the quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO opened at $16.42 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl acquired 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.