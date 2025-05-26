Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $63.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $62.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

