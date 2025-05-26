Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 113,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $3,444,851.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 502,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,422.96. The trade was a 18.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $206,861.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,332,652.45. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 732,988 shares of company stock worth $19,883,902 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

