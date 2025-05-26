Contrasting Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 0 1 2.67 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1.97% 15.81% 4.73% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $96.70 billion 0.40 $1.91 billion €2.08 ($2.36) 20.51 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 0.20

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A operates as a subsidiary of Rallye SA.

