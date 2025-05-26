Contrasting Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -4,109.41% -107.38% -64.09% Grifols N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grifols shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Grifols, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 Grifols 0 0 1 1 3.50

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 455.64%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Grifols.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Grifols”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $31.21 million 7.64 -$177.12 million ($0.51) -1.29 Grifols $7.21 billion 0.77 $64.20 million $1.17 6.93

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grifols beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. It markets diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment; biological products; manufactures and sells plasma to third parties; and involves in research activities, as well as markets pharmaceutical products for hospital pharmacies. In addition, the company offers Yimmugo PID, an immunology drug; and Yimmugo ITP, a hematology drug. Further, it develops Xembify Pre-filled syringes, FlexBag, and Prolastin vials; Xembify Biweekly dosing, Prolastin-C, Fostamatinib2, and VISTASEAL which are in Phase IV development stage; Xembify, Albumin 20% and 5%, Fibrinogen, Trimodulin, Cytotec pregnancy, and AMBAR-Next in Phase III development stage; and AKST4290 that is in Phase II clinical development. Additionally, it offers recIG, Alpha-1 AT in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, ATIII, GIGA 2339, GIGA564, and OSIG. It has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products and with GIANT; and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

