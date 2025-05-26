Contrasting Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP)

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Airship AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and Airship AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $1.08 billion 2.87 -$187.48 million ($0.29) -45.14 Airship AI $17.98 million 9.07 $16.37 million ($0.67) -7.64

Airship AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airship AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -13.35% -45.22% -18.84% Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71%

Risk and Volatility

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zeta Global and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 4 11 0 2.73 Airship AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zeta Global presently has a consensus price target of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 131.91%. Airship AI has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Airship AI.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta’s data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

