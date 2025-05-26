CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells $1,625,535.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,324 shares in the company, valued at $19,784,790. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CXW opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

