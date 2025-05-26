Cormark Comments on Zedcor’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zedcor in a report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

CVE ZDC opened at C$3.44 on Monday. Zedcor has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.50 million, a P/E ratio of 854.83 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

