Cormark Estimates Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 Earnings (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Gill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Sutter Gold Mining Trading Up ∞

CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Sutter Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.