Cormark Issues Optimistic Outlook for Sigma Lithium Earnings

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Gill now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $656.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

