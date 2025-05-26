Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives $395.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $324.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corpay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corpay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Corpay by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

