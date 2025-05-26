Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Cosan Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. Cosan has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Cosan by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,452,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Cosan by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,439,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,613 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LP increased its position in Cosan by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,217,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cosan by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 498,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,995 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 826.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 441,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 393,784 shares during the period.



Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

