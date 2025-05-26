Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Cosan Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. Cosan has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
