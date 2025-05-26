Covalon Technologies (CVALF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVALF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.49. Covalon Technologies has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

